Cultural extravaganza of dance and harmony at EMK centre

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "EMK Saturday Groove 2.0" was held today uniting both American and Bangladeshi cultures through captivating performances at the EMK centre today (29 June). 

From solo performances highlighting Bangladeshi and international hits to collaborative acts like "Run the World" by Zara and Suzana, each segment resonated with the audience, celebrating the universal language of dance. 

The event entertained and underscored the EMK Center's commitment to bridging cultures and nurturing young talents in Bangladesh, said a press release.

"EMK Saturday Groove 2.0" exemplified the power of dance to unite communities and inspire mutual understanding, echoing the centre's mission to promote cultural diplomacy through creative expression. As the evening unfolded with rhythmic beats and spirited performances, it reaffirmed the enduring bonds between Bangladesh and the USA, echoing Senator Kennedy's symbolic gesture of hope and collaboration.

Suzana Chowdhury presented the "Women" and the classic "Shape of You," while Chinta Ahmed brought energy to the stage with hits like "Change Hobe Puro Scene" and "7 Rings." Jannat Zarah, Samsun Nahar Adiba, Md Shifat Rahman, and others showcased their versatility and passion through diverse dance styles and songs, creating a dynamic cultural exchange.

Hosted by the dynamic Beatbaksho Muktadir, the event featured a stellar lineup of performers.

dance / EMK Centre

Comments

