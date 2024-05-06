Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' dances to Coke Studio Bangla track 'Ma Lo Ma'

The Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group "Quick Style" released a video of them dancing to the latest Coke Studio Bangla track "Ma Lo Ma."

The dance group posted the video from their official Instagram profile with the caption, "A sound from Bangladesh."

Coke Studio Bangla released the second track for its ongoing third season on Friday titled "Ma Lo Ma" featuring the dynamic Pritom Hasan, Shagor Dewan, Arif Dewan and rapper Aly Hasan.

Quick Style, also known as the Quick Crew, is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group established by Norwegian-Pakistani twins Suleman and Bilal Malik, along with their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.

The group gained prominence after winning Norske Talenter, the Norwegian edition of the Got Talent franchise, in 2009.

They have showcased their talents on various platforms, including NBC's World of Dance and several other prestigious dance competitions.