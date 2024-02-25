Modern Family to Breaking Bad to Devil Wears Prada: Iconic reunions at SAG Awards 2024

Cast members of Breaking Bad attend the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tissues were in high demand at the 2024 SAG Awards as iconic reunions from beloved shows like Modern Family, Breaking Bad, and The Devil Wears Prada left fans reminiscing with watery eyes.

One year after the record-breaking, historically long Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike, industry A-listers reunite to honor each other for their remarkable work.

The 2024 SAG Awards saw Cillian Murphy clinching the night's honor for Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan's film made waves in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

The heartfelt bond shared by the Modern Family cast, the dynamic chemistry of the Breaking Bad duo, and the much-anticipated reunion of the Devil Wears Prada trio after years sparked a wave of nostalgia on social media. Photos and videos capturing these precious moments flooded platforms.

Breaking Bad reunion heats up the 2024 SAG Awards stage

The Breaking Bad stars, including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Dean Norris, and R.J. Mitte, gathered together on Saturday to present the trophy for Best Drama Series ensemble to the cast of Succession at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Breaking Bad had previously won the same award in the category 10 years earlier.

The highlight of the event was the cast's playful banter on stage, adding an entertaining factor that left everyone in stitches.

The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites at the SAG Awards

The 2024 SAG Awards featured a touching reunion that warmed the hearts of many fans. The iconic trio from The Devil Wears Prada—Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep—graced the stage together, bringing back nostalgic memories for the audience.

Not only did they present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but they also added humor to the moment with a playful skit, making the reunion even more memorable.

Modern Family reunites at the SAG Awards

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24th, the beloved cast of Modern Family—Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson—came together once again to reveal the winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.