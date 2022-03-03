Helen Mirren cracks joke about receiving the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren received the Life Achievement Award from the 2022 Screen Actors Guild.

On the red carpet, Mirren said "I'm very excited to be here; It's a very special evening for me, I just wish my guild wasn't called SAG. At my age, it's kind of, you know..."

She added, continuing in the vein of the double entendre, "SAG Life Achievement Award? Yes, maybe I do deserve that."

Helen Mirren. Photo: Collected

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on 27 February at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The annual ceremony recognises the best achievements in film and television performances for the previous year.

Other notable achievements of the evening were secured by the film: CODA (Child of Deaf Parents) which won two awards.

The notoriously popular K-Drama Squid Game, garnered three awards in the television categories.

