Squid Game wins three SAG Awards

Korean Drama "Squid Game" has bagged three awards at the 28th SAG Awards.

"Squid Game" is the first non-English Language drama to secure nominations at the prestigious award ceremony.

The show has been nominated under four categories: 'Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series,' 'Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series,' 'Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series' and 'Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.'

During the award ceremony on Sunday Lee Jung-jae, who starred as Seong Gi-hun on the show, has won the award for 'Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series'. While accepting the honour, Lee thanked fans for showering them with love and appreciation.

Lee Jung-jae. Photo: Collected

Jung HoYeon, who played Sae‑byeok, has won the award for 'Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series'.

Jung Ho Yeon. Photo: Collected

Alongside Lee and HoYeon, fellow cast members Park Hae-soo, Anupathm Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryeong also attended the glitzy award ceremony.

The cast members of "Squid Game" shared that they want the dead characters back in the second season.

"There are a lot, Lee Jung has good ideas," HoYeon told 'Entertainment'. "So, my idea is that maybe the masked men took all of them and made sure they came back to life."

"Squid Game" became a colossal hit show on Netflix since premiering worldwide on 17 September, 2021.