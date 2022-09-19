Mirakkel's host and director wish Abu Hena Rony a speedy recovery

Splash

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

Mirakkel's host and director wish Abu Hena Rony a speedy recovery

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 11:35 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Total five people, including comedian Abu Hena Rony, sustained burn injuries after helium balloons exploded at the fourth founding anniversary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) on Friday.

Abu was the winner of the Zee Bangla comedy show Mirakkel season 6.

Mirakkel's host Mir Afsar Ali wrote on his facebook: "Abu Hena Rony is fire himself, who has the power to burn him? Pray for him." 

Subhankar Chattopadhyay, director of the show, wrote: "I have spoken to his manager. He said Rony's condition was better than before. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Speaking with The Business Standard on Friday, Resident Surgeon of SHNIBPS Dr SM Ayub Hossain, said, "Around 25% of the surface area of the comedian's body was burnt in the explosion. His respiratory tracts and an ear have been burnt…He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital's ICU."

The others injured in the fire have been identified as – Zillur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Imran Hossain.

Abu Hena Rony / Mirakkel / Mirakkel host Mir Afsar Ali / Comedian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

2h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

15h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

15h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

16h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  