Mirakkel's host and director wish Abu Hena Rony a speedy recovery

Total five people, including comedian Abu Hena Rony, sustained burn injuries after helium balloons exploded at the fourth founding anniversary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) on Friday.

Abu was the winner of the Zee Bangla comedy show Mirakkel season 6.

Mirakkel's host Mir Afsar Ali wrote on his facebook: "Abu Hena Rony is fire himself, who has the power to burn him? Pray for him."

Subhankar Chattopadhyay, director of the show, wrote: "I have spoken to his manager. He said Rony's condition was better than before. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Speaking with The Business Standard on Friday, Resident Surgeon of SHNIBPS Dr SM Ayub Hossain, said, "Around 25% of the surface area of the comedian's body was burnt in the explosion. His respiratory tracts and an ear have been burnt…He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital's ICU."

The others injured in the fire have been identified as – Zillur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Imran Hossain.