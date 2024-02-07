Meet the Bangladeshi-origin Comedian who appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Comedian Usama Siddiquee of Bangladeshi descent appeared on the renowned "Late Show with Stephen Colbert", which aired on CBS Monday night.

The episode which featured the comedian went viral and sparked conversations among netizens.

So who is comedian Usama Siddiquee?

Usama Siddique, the comedian, is a Bangladeshi-born Canadian who ventured into stand-up comedy despite initially facing opposition from his Bangladeshi parents who preferred he pursue a career in medicine.

His journey into comedy began when he attended a club in Dallas with a friend and felt inspired to try it himself. Despite initial struggles and career lows, Usama persisted, eventually finding success and recognition.

He gained widespread attention when he appeared on America's Got Talent (AGT), where he impressed the judges with his comedic talent and received a Golden buzzer, propelling him to the next round of the competition.

Usama's comedic style often involves addressing societal issues and challenges, and navigating through the complexities of humor and political correctness.

Alongside stand-up, he co-hosts a podcast called "Mango Bae" and has ventured into acting. Despite the initial scepticism from his family, Usama's success has brought them pride and happiness.