Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for the fourth time

Noah has been nominated for Best Comedy Album for "I Wish You Would"

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 01:24 pm
The former Daily Show show Trevor Noah. Photo: Collected
The former Daily Show show Trevor Noah. Photo: Collected

Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the 2024 Grammy Awards on 4 February. 

The announcement was made by the comedian on his Spotify podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah" early on Thursday (14 December). 

"I'm hosting the Grammys. I'm excited about that, yeah," he said on the podcast. "

"It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it's happening," he added. 

Noah, nominated for Best Comedy Album for "I Wish You Would," is also among the current Grammy nominees. He also joins the ranks of only the fifth Grammy host to receive a nomination in the same year.

He also stands the chance of becoming only the second Grammy host to win a Grammy during the same show he hosted.

The first was Kenny Rogers, who won Best Country Vocal Performance, male for "The Gambler" on the 1980 telecast.

Noah received his first Grammy nod four years ago for his album Son of Patricia, which was a finalist for Best Comedy Album.

 

Comments

