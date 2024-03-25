Comedian Kevin Hart honoured with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humour

Splash

Reuters
25 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:46 pm

Related News

Comedian Kevin Hart honoured with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humour

Hart, 44, became the 25th recipient of the prize, which the Kennedy Center has previously bestowed on Adam Sandler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart and others

Reuters
25 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:46 pm
Kevin Hart reacts during the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Kevin Hart reacts during the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The Kennedy Center honoured comedian Kevin Hart with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday with an evening that featured routines from fellow comics Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld in tribute to Hart's career.

In a recorded show that will air on May 11 on Netflix, Hart's peers celebrated him with a mix of humour, profanity and emotion.

"You remind me ... why I love comedy so much," Chappelle, a previous winner of the award, told Hart from the Kennedy Center stage, quipping that he had given up a trip to Jamaica to attend. "I am honoured to know somebody like you. I really wish you had come when I won this award."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hart, 44, became the 25th recipient of the prize, which the Kennedy Center has previously bestowed on Adam Sandler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, and Carol Burnett. Hart called the award amazing and thanked his peers for "showing up."

Known for films such as "Ride Along," "Central Intelligence," and "Fatherhood," Hart has achieved success as a comic, a movie and television actor, and as a producer and businessman. He launched the media company HARTBEAT in 2022.

Kevin Hart / Comedian / Mark Twain Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

4h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

26m | Brands
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

1h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

17h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

4h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

15h | Videos