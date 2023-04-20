Michelle Yeoh to return as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in new 'Star Trek' movie

In an upcoming film 'Star Trek: Section 31', Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will play Emperor Phillipa Georgiou again from 'Star Trek Discovery', a popular TV series.

Yeoh played both Starfleet Captain Phillipa Georgiou and her alternate reality persona – the cruel, cunning emperor of a parallel universe where a xenophobic, militaristic humanity had risen to power – in Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery.

The film Star Trek: Section 31 will follow Yeoh's Emperor Georgiou as she confronts the numerous sins of her past as the emperor of an authoritarian regime while it is being written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," said Yeoh. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched."

"To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!" she added.