Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian to win best actress at Oscars

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:28 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Michelle Yeoh the first Asian to win Best Actress at the 95th Academy awards for "Everything Everywhere All at Once". 

She played the character of Evelyn Wang in the sci-fi comedy film. 

She said in her acceptance speech: "I have to dedicate this to my mom and all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight."

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated this year's Oscars. Her fellow cast mates were also nominated for the Oscars. Ke Huy Quan Picked up the Oscars for the best-supporting actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis won best supporting actress. 

