Meta Moina drops Bangladesh’s first ever fashion NFTs

Splash

Jawad Saif
06 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

Meta Moina drops Bangladesh’s first ever fashion NFTs

High value fashion and art pieces tend to be limited in nature (which is what imparts it with exclusivity). Meta Moina, a digital NFT/Metaverse space started by Niharika Momtaz, aims to address that disparity.

Jawad Saif
06 July, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
A stole by Niharika Momtaz. Photo: Courtesy
A stole by Niharika Momtaz. Photo: Courtesy

Niharika Momtaz is a prolific curator and designer who has had an interest in design from her girlhood days.

She has participated and led various prestigious fashion events around the globe such as 2017's Bangladesh Fashion Week in London. She excels at crafting jewellery and has a soft spot for traditional sarees made through the traditional hand woven process.

AR mat by Niharika Momtaz
AR mat by Niharika Momtaz

High value fashion and art pieces tend to be limited in nature (which is what imparts it with exclusivity). Meta Moina, a digital NFT/Metaverse space started by Momtaz, aims to address that disparity.

At the announcement event, held at Bay's Edgewater, Bistro E, was an augmented reality art exhibition, alongside having the distinction of being the first fashion NFT drop in Bangladesh. The club room at Bistro were showing their curated art and fashion collection via projection and physical objects, which can be enhanced by downloading the Artivive app. Through the app, if you scan one of the NFT projects on offer, you see an AR animation of the artwork that moves and breathes like a stop-motion short-film.

One of the most beautiful pieces was a stole that Mumtaz made for the showstopper at one of her fashion shows, scanning that in the app allows you to digitally drape the stole on a friend and snap a picture through the magic of AR.

As of right now the ten NFTs of art and fashion have been announced that can be purchased. Prices are now lower than ever thanks to the crypto crash. More are to be announced at another event in Dubai on 17 July. 

Niharika Momtaz asserts that the Meta Moina marketplace will be fully populated in full swing before the end of July.
 

Fashion / Meta Monia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

11h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

12h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

37m | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

3h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’