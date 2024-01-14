Memorial Award in name of Nazrul Islam Babu

Popular lyricist Nazrul Islam Babu, who also received an Ekushey Padak award, has a Memorial medal under his name, starting from this year. The initiative was taken by the authorities of the Mirza Azam Cultural Centre, situated in Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur District.

Jamalpur-born poet, journalist and researcher, Saifullah Mahmud Dulal and dramatist Asadullah Faraji are getting the inaugural awards, as Md Obaidur Rahman Belal, convener of the organisation, informed TBS. 

He said, "In the memory of Nazrul Islam Babu, a shining star in the cultural arena of Bangladesh, we will give this medal every year from now on". 

Nazrul Islam Babu, born in Jamalpur's Madarganj, is one of the timeless lyricists of the country. 'Shob Kota Janala Khule Dao Na', 'Ekti Bangladesh Tumi Jagroto Jonotar', 'Koto Je Tomake Beshechi Bhalo', 'Prithibi Te Prem Bole Kichu Nei', 'Amar Gethe Dao Na Maago', 'Kal Shararat Chilo Shopnero Raat', 'Dui Bhuboner Dui Bashinda' and others, all of which was written by him, have gained him a permanent place in the hearts of the listeners. 

 

