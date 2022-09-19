Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception

Splash

Hindustan Times
19 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception

Hindustan Times
19 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 10:48 am
Price Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected
Price Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Collected

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly been 'uninvited' to the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. A new report has claimed that there has been a mix-up with the invitations for the event for the couple, leaving them 'baffled'.

Prince Harry is the grandson of the late queen, the younger son of her son and the new King Charles III. Meghan, a former actor known for her role in Suits, has been married to Harry since 2018. The two are known to have a fraught relationship with the British royal family. In 2020, they stepped down from their positions as royals and relocated to California.

A new report by The Telegraph says that Meghan and Harry "appear to have been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace" hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday evening. The report adds that "it remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend". The report quoted sources close to Meghan saying the couple was 'baffled' by the mix-up.

This is not the first 'mix-up' with Prince Harry in the last few days since the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was reported recently that Harry had been told he couldn't wear his military uniform at the queen's final vigil. In the end, King Charles intervened, giving Harry permission to wear his uniform, along with his older brother Prince William. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said "at the King's request, they will both be in uniform".

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 96. She was Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, ascending to the throne after her father King George VI's death in 1952.

World+Biz

Meghan Markle / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / Queen Elizabeth II / Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

2h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

15h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

15h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

16h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  