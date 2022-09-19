Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly been 'uninvited' to the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. A new report has claimed that there has been a mix-up with the invitations for the event for the couple, leaving them 'baffled'.

Prince Harry is the grandson of the late queen, the younger son of her son and the new King Charles III. Meghan, a former actor known for her role in Suits, has been married to Harry since 2018. The two are known to have a fraught relationship with the British royal family. In 2020, they stepped down from their positions as royals and relocated to California.

A new report by The Telegraph says that Meghan and Harry "appear to have been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace" hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday evening. The report adds that "it remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend". The report quoted sources close to Meghan saying the couple was 'baffled' by the mix-up.

This is not the first 'mix-up' with Prince Harry in the last few days since the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was reported recently that Harry had been told he couldn't wear his military uniform at the queen's final vigil. In the end, King Charles intervened, giving Harry permission to wear his uniform, along with his older brother Prince William. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said "at the King's request, they will both be in uniform".

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 96. She was Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, ascending to the throne after her father King George VI's death in 1952.