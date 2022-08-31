Megan Thee Stallion to appear in She-Hulk

Hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed to cameo on an upcoming episode of Marvel's latest Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

There is no word yet on what role she will be portraying on the streaming show and the studio has yet to make an official announcement regarding her casting.

Disney+ is releasing new episodes weekly, the first will consist of 9 episodes total. The third episode will be available for streaming from 1 September.