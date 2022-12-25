Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 10:25 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday of three crimes in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury. After the incident, the hip-hop celebrity had bullet fragments lodged in her feet. Tory might receive a sentence of more than 20 years in prison and deportation to Canada.

The jury, which consisted of seven women and five men, started deliberations on Thursday and announced its decision on Friday. Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm within a motor vehicle, and careless gun discharge. 

Megan, whose true name is Megan Pete, stated throughout the trial that Tory shot her in the foot following an argument that started between them while they were traveling through the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020 in an SUV. He apparently lost his temper after Megan allegedly disparaged his musical ability.

Megan's lawyer stated that "the jury got it right" and said he was "thankful there is justice for Meg." Meanwhile, Tory's lawyer George Mgdesyan shared that they were "shocked by the verdict" as he believed that there was not sufficient evidence for a conviction.

The Canadian singer-rapper Tory started out releasing mixtapes in 2009. His latest two music albums have reached the top 10 on Billboard's charts. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old hip-star Megan has hit the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the songs Savage with Beyoncé and WAP with Cardi B. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021.

