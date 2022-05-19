She-Hulk trailer smashes into the MCU

Disney dropped the first trailer for their latest Disney+ series on Tuesday. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney+ on 17 August.

The show will be starring award winning actress Tatiana Maslany (from Orphan Black) as the eponymous superpowered lawyer. Fans' speculation has already hit the roof regarding Daredevil – aka Matt Murdock – being included in the series, given that both the heroes are defence attorneys.

Video of Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Disney+

The show was penned by head writer Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for writing a fan favourite episode of Rick And Morty which also happens to feature a plot line about someone turning green. Her other writing credits include, Corporate and Silicon Valley.