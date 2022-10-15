Mahfuz Ahmed returns to acting

Acclaimed actor and model Mahfuz Ahmed is set to return to acting after a long five-year hiatus. The celebrity TV and film actor will return to acting with the Chayanika Chowdhury directed film 'Prohelika', where he will play a central role.

"I would have returned to acting earlier. That was the plan. But I was completely isolated from everyone for a long time after catching the coronavirus. I have been working on improving my fitness. Now I am ready for acting," Ahmed told TBS.

The actor also has plans to work in stage plays.

Mahfuz Ahmed, who owns a production company that makes TV shows, said that he might act in short plays as well as in movies.