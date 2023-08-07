Lizzo's Instagram takes a hit, loses 220K followers amid lawsuit controversy

American rapper and singer-songwriter Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also famously known as Lizzo, is facing yet another consequence of her actions after being sued by three former backup dancers over alleged sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and excessive pressure by involving them in sex shows.

The 'Good As Hell' singer has lost nearly 220,000 followers since her ugly encounter with the former backup dancers.

Lizzo has lost 219,570 followers since August 1st, which was when the suit was filed against her, as stated by the statistics site Social Blade. She currently has a following of 13.3 million.

It all started to hit rock bottom for the Grammy star after news broke out of her former dance crew who went on to file a lawsuit against the star and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

The lawsuit was filed by dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams.

The lawsuit filed by the dancers claims that while on a trip to Amsterdam in February, the singer invited the dancers over for a night out, which eventually ended up in the city's red light district.

The red light district is famous for sex shops, clubs, strip clubs, and sex theaters.

As stated in the court documents, Lizzo allegedly forced her team members to engage with the nude performers, and she also went on to deceive the dancers into making their way to a second show.

The singer is being sued for damages that have been suffered by the backup dancers, with attorney fees included as well.

The Word on the street turns out to be that Lizzo's fans have constantly debated about her case and whether it's all true. Beyonce coincidentally went on to mention Lizzo's name in a performance of 'Break My Show, which mentions Lizzo's name and a few others.