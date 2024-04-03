Lizzo clarifies she is not quitting music industry, just 'negative energy'

03 April, 2024, 11:50 am
The singer and songwriter, took to Instagram to dispel any misconceptions stemming from her previous statement

Lizzo during her performance. Photo: Collected
Lizzo during her performance. Photo: Collected

Melissa Viviane 'Lizzo' Jefferson is blowing away the speculation smoke!

The singer and songwriter, took to Instagram to dispel any misconceptions stemming from her previous statement, "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet."

In the Insta video, she clarified, "I want to make this video because I just need to clarify — when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," and, added, "What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting with people because I know I'm not alone."

She continued her message saying, "If I can just give one person the inspiration or the motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for."

Lizzo's quiet appreciation to her supporters was felt as she said, "The love that I've received means more than you know".

On 29 March prior to this declaration, Lizzo had taken to Instagram to share her aspirations and the challenges she faces.

This statement came in the wake of a legal battle where Lizzo sought to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The lawsuit, which was filed in August, alleges abuse, harassment, discrimination, and numerous workplace violations during their time working for the singer and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

 

