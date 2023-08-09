Lizzo-headlined 'Made in America' festival in Philadelphia cancelled over 'severe circumstances'

09 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
09 August, 2023

Lizzo-headlined 'Made in America' festival in Philadelphia cancelled over 'severe circumstances'

Organisers of the Made in America Festival have cancelled this year’s event, where scheduled headliners were Lizzo and SZA

Lizzo during her performance. Photo: Collected
Organisers of the Made in America Festival have cancelled this year's event, where scheduled headliners were Lizzo and SZA. "Severe circumstances outside of production control," has been cited as the reason for the cancellation, but it also comes amid a lawsuit scandal Lizzo is entangled in.

"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place," organisers posted on X."This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation."

This year's festival was reportedly scheduled for September 2 and 3. Created by Jay-Z, the festival takes place along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Weighing in on the current situation, Philadelphia's Mayor Jim Kenney told CNN, "I'm disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes."

Three of Lizzo's tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023.

The plaintiffs have been identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, while the defendants are Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley. In a bombshell claim in the lawsuit, it was revealed that Lizzo made the dancers eat bananas from sex workers' vaginas.

The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo took them for a night out on the town during a concert trip to Amsterdam. They found themselves in the city's red light district, full of sex theatres and sex shops. There were multiple clubs and bars with nudity on display. The performers have accusedLizzo of criticising a dancer's recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her.

