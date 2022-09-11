The Little Mermaid teaser: Halle Bailey looks mesmerising as Ariel

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 September, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022

Halle Bailey looks mesmerising as Ariel. Photo: Collected
Halle Bailey looks mesmerising as Ariel. Photo: Collected

Disney's The Little Mermaid teaser takes you under the sea. On Friday, Disney released the first teaser for the anticipated live-action remake at D23 Expo.

The teaser features beautiful shots of Halle Bailey's Ariel in the ocean with the iconic Part of Your World playing in the background. Halle also sings parts of the song in the teaser. The film is directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed Mary Poppins Returns. Disney announced The Little Mermaid will be released in May, 2023.

The Little Mermaid teaser begins with stunning underwater wildlife being shown before giving a first look at Halle as the mermaid princess Ariel. She is seen gracefully flowing through the water before she takes a peek at the sun. She is then heard singing, Part of Your World, which was featured in the 1989 original. Next, viewers see Halle's face for the first time, complete with Ariel's iconic red hair.

In addition to Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King will star as Prince Eric. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Noma Dumezweni in an undisclosed role.

