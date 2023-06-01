‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action rocks Memorial Day box office with $118 million debut

Splash

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action rocks Memorial Day box office with $118 million debut

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:01 pm
‘The Little Mermaid’ poster. Photo: Collected
‘The Little Mermaid’ poster. Photo: Collected

'The Little Mermaid' makes a stunning live-action comeback, ruling the Memorial Day box office with a projected $118 million debut, with $96 million of that coming in over the three-day frame. This achievement cements its place as the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history.

"'The Little Mermaid' is a classic," said Tony Chambers, Disney's head of distribution. "For many people of my age, along with 'Beauty and the Beast,' it holds a special place as their favorite animated movie. It transports them back to their childhood, and this live-action remake provides the perfect opportunity for them to pass on that love to the next generation."

Directed by Rob Marshall, the live-action 'Little Mermaid' showcases Halle Bailey in the titular role of Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy portraying the malevolent sea witch Ursula. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs. 
 

The Little Mermaid / Halle Bailey / Disney / Princess Ariel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

16m | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

21m | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

1h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria