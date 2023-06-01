‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action rocks Memorial Day box office with $118 million debut

‘The Little Mermaid’ poster. Photo: Collected

'The Little Mermaid' makes a stunning live-action comeback, ruling the Memorial Day box office with a projected $118 million debut, with $96 million of that coming in over the three-day frame. This achievement cements its place as the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history.

"'The Little Mermaid' is a classic," said Tony Chambers, Disney's head of distribution. "For many people of my age, along with 'Beauty and the Beast,' it holds a special place as their favorite animated movie. It transports them back to their childhood, and this live-action remake provides the perfect opportunity for them to pass on that love to the next generation."

Directed by Rob Marshall, the live-action 'Little Mermaid' showcases Halle Bailey in the titular role of Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy portraying the malevolent sea witch Ursula. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs.

