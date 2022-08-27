Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan will show no mercy as Saif Ali Khan is out to hunt him down

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha has dropped on Wednesday. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha.

The teaser opens with Saif Ali Khan's Vikram interrogating Hrithik's Vedha, who begins telling him a story. After the glimpse of an intense cat and mouse chase with several ruthless killings and fight sequences, Hrithik says at the end in Hindi, "its very easy to choose between good and bad, but here, both sides are bad."

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi version It will release in theatres on 30 September.

Earlier, there was a report that Hrithik refused to shoot for the film in Uttar Pradesh. It was also said the budget of the film had doubled as the production team had to recreate the lanes of UP in Dubai as the actor didn't want to shoot in UP. Production house Reliance Entertainment called the report 'misleading' and said that the film was shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. The banner also said they decided to shoot a portion of the film in the UAE due to health concerns of a large-scale production team in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to such report, Pushkar told Hindustan Times, "We know how to make films in a certain way, and we will stick to that only. I hope people don't think of it as 'Bollywoodised' or anything. There has been no pressure from any quarters to do it in a certain way, let's put it that way. There has been no pressure from the producers or distributors saying films here have to be made a certain way. Nobody has had that conversation with us."

Gayatri also added, "They liked the (original) film and they wanted us to make it the way we make it. We have not found any pressure from any side and we have done our best."