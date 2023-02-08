Velvet Wings drops teaser for second single 'Tomari Jonne'

Local rock band Velvet Wings just released the teaser of their second single track "Tomari Jonne", a ballad that captures the essence of true love.

After the successful release of their song "Ojanay" back in the year 2021, Velvet Wings is all set to release "Tomari Jonne" on 13 February, just before Valentine's Day.

Photo: Courtesy

Frontman of the band and guitarist, Rajdeep Chowdhury, is joined by Tushar Dewanjee and Tonmoy Mazumder as fellow guitarists, Sadbee Bin Morshed on bass and Nazeid Mohammed Sayed on drums.

Velvet Wings began its journey in 2008. Since its inception, they have successfully taken place in the hearts of music lovers by appearing in Radio/TV live and stage performances.

Influenced by many bands in Bangladesh as well as abroad, the goal of Velvet Wings is to establish their original songs in the hearts of the audiences.

The song will be available on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Gaan and all other major music streaming platforms.