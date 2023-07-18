Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with husband Bader Shammas

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to a baby boy named Luai – her and her husband Bader Shammas‘ first child

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas. Photo: Collected
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas. Photo: Collected

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly given birth to a child, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Lindsay has given birth to a baby boy named Luai – her and her husband Bader Shammas' first child. "The family is over the moon in love," her rep said in a statement.

Luai was born in Dubai, where the pair lives. However, the exact date of birth of the child remains unclear.

Luai, an Arabic name, means "shield or protector." Lindsay announced her pregnancy in March. "She is feeling great and she is thrilled," her rep told Page Six at the time.

Lindsay and Bader secretly tied the knot in July 2022. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Lindsay met Bader, a Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. The 'Parent Trap' star revealed months back that Bader popped the question to her. Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan, later said of Bader, "He's not a Hollywood type, you don't see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay's problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she's with a guy who doesn't like the limelight."

"She's relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button," he added. "Everyone's happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she's been living a really happy and healthy life."

Lindsay has had several high-profile relationships. She notably dated actor Wilmer Valderrama in 2004, Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton in 2006, DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008, and London-based Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

Lindsay Lohan / Lindsay Lohan baby

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

17h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June