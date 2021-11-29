Lindsay Lohan engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas

American actor Lindsay Lohan on Sunday took to Instagram to announce engagement with her boyfriend of two years, Bader Shammas.

"Mean Girl" famed actor shared the news by posting a smiling photo of the two that emphasized the ring on her left hand.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," the actor captioned the post and tagged Badar.

According to Elle, Bader Shammas is a financier who serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This is the second engagement for Lohan. who was previously due to wed Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov in 2016. She later accused Tarabasov of abuse.

The 35-year-old actor, known for her popular roles in "The Parent Trap", is set to make her acting come back in a Christmas rom-com for Netflix.

Reportedly, she will play the role of an engaged woman and starring as a spoiled, soon-to-be-wed heiress opposite Chord Overstreet's blue-collar heartthrob.