Lana Del Rey failed to make it to 007

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey revealed that she had written a song for a James Bond movie in the past, and it surprisingly did not make the cut.

In a conversation with BBC, after revealing the news, she began singing the chorus of the song '24' from her album 'Honeymoon' (2015). She later stated, "I wrote that for them."

The song was meant for the 2015 film, 'Spectre.' However, the song, 'Writing's on the Wall' by Sam Smith was chosen for the film instead. Smith's song eventually took the Academy Award home in 2016 for Best Original Song. 

Though the 'Summer Sadness' singer was not able to land a place in the 'James Bond' film with '24,' she comments, "I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track."
 

