Emily in Paris' Alfie, Lucien Laviscount could be the next James Bond

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:47 am

Related News

Emily in Paris' Alfie, Lucien Laviscount could be the next James Bond

Hindustan Times
03 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:47 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Neflix series Emily in Paris, is reportedly being considered for the role of James Bond after being deemed the right age to play the British secret agent.

The Emily in Paris star could replace Daniel Craig as 007 in the film series. 

The British actor, who is 30, is said to be the perfect age to play the character, according to the makers. Producer Barbara Broccoli has previously said that she wants the next actor as Bond to play the British secret agent for the next 15 years. 

The only hinderance to Lucien's casting could be his previous appearance on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when he came in fifth place. 

A source told the British website, "Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris. Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look."

They also added, "But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him."

The report also shared that while the final announcement is yet to be revealed on the Bond casting, stunt men and women are being tested at Pinewood Studios. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy are some of the other actors whose names have come up in conversation for the role.

James Bond / Lucien Laviscount / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

1h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

Now | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

1h | Habitat
Syed Ratna and her cohort&#039;s efforts ensured the children of her locality were not without a playground Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Revisiting Syeda Ratna's heroic endeavour to save Tetultala playground

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

12h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

14h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night