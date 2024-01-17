Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator to headline Coachella 2024

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator will headline this year's edition of the Coachella music festival, organizers said Tuesday.

No Doubt -- the group fronted by Gwen Stefani, which reached peak fame in the 1990s -- will also reunite onstage at the festival for the first time since 2015, organizers said.

Mexican sensation Peso Pluma, Bronx rapper Ice Spice and Colombia's J Balvin are all also set to perform at the three-day weekend in the California desert that kicks off the music festival circuit.

The major festival takes place over two three-day weekends, this year scheduled to begin April 12-14 with a repeat slated for April 19-21.

The lineup reveal follows last year's history-making weekend, when Bad Bunny became the first Spanish-language and first Latin American solo act to headline, and K-pop group Blackpink of South Korea was the first Asian act to perform in a top slot.

The late 1990s rockers Blink-182 also reunited at the 2023 festival.

Earlier this week New York's Governors Ball festival also released its lineup, with headliners to include Post Malone, The Killers, and SZA, as well as Rauw Alejandro, 21 Savage and Peso Pluma.

Renee Rapp and Victoria Monet are among the rising stars who are scheduled to perform at both festivals.

Also set to perform at both Coachella and Governors Ball is Saint Levant, an artist of Palestinian-French-Algerian-Serbian descent who spent his childhood years in Gaza before he and his family were forced to flee to Jordan. The artist is now based in Los Angeles.