Kratos roasts CoD

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:43 am

Photo: Courtesy
Christopher Judge, the Kratos actor at The Game Awards 2023, made waves by humorously criticising the Call of Duty franchise during his presentation. Judge, who became a meme last year because of his eight-minute-long speech, remarked, "My speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign." The audience and social media were left in awe as his comments added a touch of controversy to the aftermath of the event.

He then added that Activision is "another company he'll never work for." 

The joke was met with more shocked reaction than anything else at The Game Awards, with the camera panning to attendees that covered their mouths or sat straight faced. But Call of Duty developers didn't hide their reactions, developers past and present have taken to social media to express their frustration with the comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Christopher Judge, known for his lengthy 2022 Game Awards speech-turned-meme, returned for the 2023 edition, sparking meme frenzy and fan anticipation. Despite expectations for a lengthy speech, Judge surprised by keeping it brief, taking playful jabs at gaming industry figures. His portrayal of Kratos earned him two Best Performance Game Awards, depicting the Greek demigod in Nordic turmoil with numerous accolades.

 

