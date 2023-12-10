Kratos roasts CoD

Christopher Judge, the Kratos actor at The Game Awards 2023, made waves by humorously criticising the Call of Duty franchise during his presentation. Judge, who became a meme last year because of his eight-minute-long speech, remarked, "My speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign." The audience and social media were left in awe as his comments added a touch of controversy to the aftermath of the event.

He then added that Activision is "another company he'll never work for."

The joke was met with more shocked reaction than anything else at The Game Awards, with the camera panning to attendees that covered their mouths or sat straight faced. But Call of Duty developers didn't hide their reactions, developers past and present have taken to social media to express their frustration with the comment.

