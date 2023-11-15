The Game Awards 2023 nominees revealed

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 10:36 am

The Game Awards 2023 nominees revealed

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 10:36 am
The Game Awards 2023 nominees revealed

The Game Awards 2023 nominees have been unveiled, and 'Alan Wake 2' and 'Baldur's Gate 3' are at the forefront with eight nominations each.

'Alan Wake 2' nominations consist of Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Sound Design, Best Performance from Melanie Liburd and Best Action/Adventure Game.

Baldur's Gate 3 had a similar array of nominations which includes Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Performance (from Neil Newbon), Best Community Support, Best RPG, and Best Multiplayer.

Marvel's 'Spider-Man 2' garnered seven nominations, 'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' received five, tying with 'Super Mario Bros Wonder', while 'Starfield' secured one nomination in the award.

 

