The Game Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on Thursday morning

The awards ceremony will begin on Thursday, 7 December, starting at 6:15am Dhaka time.

Currently voting for various awards is open to the public, all it requires is a visit to their website -The Game Awards- and sign up to be eligible to make your vote heard.

The current nominees for Game of the Year are: Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros Wonder and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are 31 categories to vote in covering a plethora of categories.

Often labelled the 'Oscars of Gaming' the annual Game Awards event has grown meteorically since its beginnings in 2014.

Last year the ceremony played host to a packed venue and an astonishing 103 million viewers watching live through various streaming platforms.

Freely streamed online on Youtube, Twitch and a plethora of other platforms, the annual Game Awards is a celebration for gamers and developers, highlighting brilliant game releases across a variety categories, from the major triple-A releases from giants such as Activision or EA, to the smaller games created with love an effort for independent developers.

There is no need to fear missing out on the excitement as the full video and all trailer reveals will be made available for viewing as soon as the livestream ends.