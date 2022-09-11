KCON Bangladesh 2022: United in their love of Korean culture

United under one roof in their love for Korean culture, the hallroom was packed with young people who seemed to have reconnected with their soul brothers and sisters.

Organised by BD K-Family, KCON Bangladesh 2022 was an event dedicated to K-pop. Held at Jamuna Future Park on Friday, 9 September, from 12 PM to 7 PM, the hype could be felt upon entering the mall and leading up to level 5. K-pop fans were scattered throughout the venue.

The unity among the visitors was what stood out the most. At every corner, there were groups of teenagers dancing in synced motion, as all of them knew the songs which played in the background by heart. Parents and guardians accompanying some of the attendees were also enjoying the fun atmosphere.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

There were stalls which sold various K-pop merchandise such as bracelets, lockets, pocket mirrors etc.

"I believe the Bangladeshi and South Korean culture has a lot of similarities. When you come here, you find a part of yourself, you find a new family," said Saiful Islam, president of BD K-Family.

The organisers kept the event simple and this time, there were no diplomats present like the Dhaka K-Meet 6.0, which was organised a few months ago. The event was spontaneous and buzzing throughout nevertheless.

KCON Bangladesh 2022 featured more than 50 song and dance performances at the event. Guest performers included Renessus, Rakuzan, Bammy, Omada, Mavericks, and others. Dynasty, Heaven's Law, and SOZ X BELLS were some of the groups who really stood out with their dance performances.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"Let the trolls speak. I know there is a lot of negativity out there, but none of you are doing anything bad here. Ignore the trolls. I am here, I am your lawyer, I will stand by you if anyone says anything to any of you," said Tina Zahan, co-founder of BD K-Family, while addressing the crowd in a small speech. She is also a lawyer.

Zannatul Islam, a visitor, almost teared up in excitement, saying, "I have been following BD K-Family's events for six years. I try my best to make time and attend everything they organise. I feel like I know a lot of faces here. It might be someone I have been formally introduced to, but only exchanged smiles in these events. It feels weirdly amazing."

"To be honest, I never heard of this organisation before. But KCON's posts had flooded my newsfeed for the past few days. I did not think this was going to be such a big event. I have been missing out, " said Riffat Sayma, another visitor.

Saiful Islam also had a suprise announcement for the visitors. He revealed that they will be organising their signature event, BD Korean Festival. They had been organising the BD Korean Festival since 2016 but it was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the festival is back after a three year hiatus and it will be a two-day event.

More than 1,500 people attended KCON Bangladesh 2022.

"KCON Bangladesh 2022 is a gathering of people who love and appreciate K-pop. It is an open platform for performers with no pressure of competition. We tried to create the atmosphere of a K-pop concert," said Tashnuva Zahan, founder of BD K-Family.

"The response from our visitors make these endeavours worthwhile. It does not matter how difficult it might be to organise such an event, but once we see the enthusiasm on their faces, it all becomes worth the trouble," she added.