Second North Korean nuclear reactor appears to be operational, IAEA says

World+Biz

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:28 pm

Related News

Second North Korean nuclear reactor appears to be operational, IAEA says

North Korea has for years used spent fuel from a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at Yongbyon to produce plutonium for its nuclear arsenal

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:28 pm
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters is pictured in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2019. REUTERS
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters is pictured in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2019. REUTERS

A new reactor at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex appears to be operating for the first time, the U.N. nuclear watchdog and independent experts said on Thursday, which would mean an additional potential source of plutonium for nuclear weapons.

North Korea has for years used spent fuel from a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at Yongbyon to produce plutonium for its nuclear arsenal but a telltale discharge of warm water from a larger light-water reactor suggests it is coming online, too, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

"The discharge of warm water is indicative the reactor has reached criticality," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, meaning the nuclear chain reaction in the reactor is self-sustaining.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The agency now observes the country mainly using satellite imagery. Without access, the IAEA cannot confirm the reactor's operational status, Grossi said.

The IAEA says it has observed a strong outflow of water from the light-water reactor's cooling system since October, suggesting ongoing commissioning of the reactor. More recent indications are that the water was warm, Grossi said.

"The LWR, like any nuclear reactor, can produce plutonium in its irradiated fuel, which can be separated during reprocessing, so this is a cause for concern," he said, adding that the advancement of North Korea's nuclear program was "deeply regrettable".

'SURGE IN PLUTONIUM'

Researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California also concluded the reactor is most likely operating, adding that it may be "a significant source of nuclear material" for the nuclear weapons program, which is banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In an April report, the D.C.-based Institute for Science and International Security estimated the light-water reactor "could allow a surge in plutonium quantities at an estimated rate of about 20 kilograms of plutonium per year, a rate four to five times larger than that of the small adjacent reactor".

That study concluded North Korea may have anywhere from 31 to 96 nuclear warheads, depending on the types of devices being built and which fuel is being used.

News of the reactor's operation comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test this week showed his country would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if an enemy provokes it with strategic weapons.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests; the last one was in 2017.

Activity at North Korea's nuclear test site at Punggye-ri has led to months of speculation that it could resume nuclear weapon testing as it seeks to miniaturise warheads for use in ballistic missiles.

Top News / Asia

Korea / neuclear energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

40m | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

55m | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

4h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

14h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

17h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

18h | TBS Stories