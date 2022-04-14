Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor share first photos after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Only the close family members and friends were a part of the heavily guarded affair. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor were among the family members who attended the event.

After the ceremony, Karisma and Riddhima shared a picture and a video to show off their mehendi designs. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor arrive for Bollywood's 'last big wedding'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a close-up picture of the mehendi design on her foot. She captioned it, "I love Mehndi," along with a heart emoticon. Karisma attended the ceremony in a yellow anarkali suit with a maangtika and traditional earrings.

Karisma and Kareena arrived together for Alia and Ranbir's mehendi. Kareena was in a white lehenga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor in Ranbir-Alia's mehedi ceremony. Photo: Collected

Neetu Kapoor arrived with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain and aunt Rima Jain were also spotted.

Ridhima Kappor and Neetu Kapoor after the Mehedi Ceremony. Photo: Collected

On Thursday, Riddhima also shared a small video on her Instagram Stories to show off her mehendi design.

From the bride's side, Soni Razdan arrived with daughter Shaheen Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt arrived with Pooja Bhatt and was seen having a mehendi design on his hand as he left the venue. Karan Johar, who launched Alia in Bollywood with Student of the Year and calls her his 'godchild' also attended the ceremony. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also seen.

The mehendi was reportedly followed by a small sangeet ceremony as well. According to a Pinkvilla report, singer Prateek Kuhad was spotted at the venue and he even sang a few songs on the occasion. A Surat-based jeweller gifted Ranbir and Alia a huge gold plated bouquet.

After the function, Neetu and Riddhima were spotted by the paparazzi and were asked about the exact date of the wedding. They confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14, Thursday. Talking about Alia, they said she was too cute.