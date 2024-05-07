Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi sari at the Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024. Photo: Collected

Alia Bhatt is attending her second Met Gala — in a row — but this is her first time wearing a sari on the carpet.

The Bollywood superstar wore Prabal Gurung last year but donned a Sabyasachi design this year. She told the Vogue hosts that the on-theme garment took 1,905 man-hours and 163 workers to craft.

Alia Bhatt also wore a Sabyasachi sari for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April. She picked an ivory Sabyasachi drape with a matching half-sleeved blouse.
 

