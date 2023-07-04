Karan Johar unveils trailer of comedy-drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

The trailer for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is finally out. It is full of romance, drama and lots of beautiful locations, not to mention Alia Bhatt's striking outfits.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker and the cast dropped the trailer and the movie will be released on 28 July 28. The film marks Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

The more than three-minute trailer for the Karan Johar film opened with Alia and Ranveer fighting each other in the middle of the road after getting off their individual cars. He asks her, "Tu pagal ho gayi hai kya (have you gone mad)?" She yells at him "Chup kar (keep quiet)." Alia tells him why does he not let anyone else speak, all while covering his mouth with her hand.

We are then introduced to Alia and Ranveer's first meeting, where he tells her she is 'fully checking him out'. He was almost bare-chested in a colourful shirt and sported his character's signature diamond studs. She apologies for 'objectifying him'. Alia is in a saree, one of the many she showcased in the trailer.

Next, the two romance in picturesque locations, wearing their designer best. There's a rain dance, where Alia is in a blue saree, there are arguments – Ranveer's Rocky accuses Alia's Rani of thinking he is 'a duffer' – and some more abs-flaunting and Alia 'checking out' Ranveer. There are also some discussions about where West Bengal is. Ranveer said, "West mein (In the west), but obvious."

Just as they discuss marriage, their 'very different' families make an entry. Then comes the big reveal – Alia and Ranveer plan to live with each other's families for three months to see how their relationship could survive or not. And indeed their families could not be more different – one discusses politics over tea, the other prays together.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also marks Ranveer and Alia's reunion after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy (2019).