Kanchan-Nipun takes oath at BFDC, Misha welcomes the new committee

After a lot of controversies, the newly elected committee of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association took oath at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises on Sunday.

Former president of the committee Misha Sawdagor at first read out the oath for new president Ilias Kanchan at 5:45 pm. Later the new president read out the oaths for other members of the new committee.

The other committee members are actress Nipun Akter, general secretary, actor Symon Sadik, assistant general secretary, Shahnoor, organisational secretary, Mamnun Hasan Emon, cultural and sports affairs secretary and members of the technical committee Amit Hasan, Ferdous, Keya and others.

Many famous faces of Bangladesh films like actor Alamgir, director Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Delwar Jahan Jhantu were present at the oath-taking program.

On January 28 the election for 2022-2024 tenure of the association was held. Initially, Ilias Kanchan was elected the president and Zayed Khan as general secretary.

After allegations of irregularities during the election were brought against Zayed Khan, he was removed from the post and Nipun was announced the new general secretary of the committee, even though he had won the contest between them at the ballot box, by 176 votes to 163.

Misha, Nipun and ilias Kanchan. Photo: Collected

Misha's presence at the program was appreciated by all, meanwhile, Zayed Khan was unhappy with the appeal board's decision and vowed legal action against it. On Saturday, he said the new committee would not be allowed to take the oath as he, the outgoing general secretary, had to administer it.

Obviously, he wasn't expecting Misha, his running mate through three elections, to do it in his place.