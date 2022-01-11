Ilias Kanchan to vie for president in film artistes’ association elections

Glitz

UNB
11 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Ilias Kanchan to vie for president in film artistes’ association elections

Kanchan will run for president while actor Nipun Akter will run for general secretary from the same panel

UNB
11 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Popular film actor Ilias Kanchan is going to run for president in the upcoming election of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, said a press release on Monday.

The election will be held on January 28.

According to the press release, Ilias Kanchan will run for president while actor Nipun Akter will run for general secretary from the same panel.

Ilias said other members of the panel, including Nipun, offered to vie for the post of president. Considering the current situation in the industry, ''I agreed'', said the release.

He also said "if we win, we all work together and the industry will move forward", added the release.

"I have to make some plans to save our industry. First of all, we have to increase the number of films because, without films, the halls cannot run. Taka one thousand crore is being given for the construction of cinema halls across the country, he added. "I want to revitalize the industry and I am moving forward with this".

He said the government has many initiatives about the film industry adding that the prime minister has taken many initiatives for the betterment of cinema. "I also want our industry to move forward with something good."

Ilias Kanchan-Nipun panel will collect nomination papers on January 11, read the release.

Ilias Kanchan / film artistes’ association elections / election / Dhallywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

2h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

4h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

3h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

16h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

16h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment