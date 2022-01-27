The drama and entertainment in the artists' association elections

Habibullah Siddique
27 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:34 am

The drama and entertainment in the artists' association elections

Not just in the FDC, but even on social media, there have been constant mention of this elections

Habibullah Siddique
27 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:34 am
The drama and entertainment in the artists' association elections. Photo: TBS
The drama and entertainment in the artists' association elections. Photo: TBS

The otherwise routine affair of elections of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association appears to have captured the attention of many people. 

First, it was the news that Pori Moni would be contesting the elections, which drew all the eyeballs. Then came the news of the murder of actress Shimu, who had only recently lost her Shilpi Samity membership. Finally, social media went wild with General Secretary Zayed Khan's comments about his mother telling him to dedicate his life to the Samity instead of getting married.

A Crowd gathers around to take selfie with Hero Alam. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
A Crowd gathers around to take selfie with Hero Alam. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

There are two panels competing in this election, which is to be held on 28 January. One panel is led by the incumbent Misha Sawdagor and Zayed Khan, who have been in charge for the last two years, and the other one is led by Ilyas Kanchan and Nipun.

FDC. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
FDC. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Both the panels have submitted their nomination forms along with the names of members on 12 January. 

FDC is now abuzz with candidates of these two panels wooing voters. The two panels have set up two camp offices inside the FDC on either side of the artist association's office. People are also crowding in front of the FDC canteen, Kadai tala, and administration building.

At the beginning, visitors were allowed free movement. However, now it has become restricted in light of the Covid-19 situation. 

The elections have also given rise to a lot of controversies.

The deceased actress Shimu had recently lost her membership of the Shilpi Samity, along with 183 others, following a decision by the current panel to cancel memberships of artists who were no longer active. A decision is now pending with the High Court whether these people can take part in the elections.

The Misha Sawdagor and Zayed Khan-led panel, responsible for canceling Shimu's membership, were however quick to cash in on her death by organising a prayer meet where she was once again described as a 'member' of the organisation.  

Actor Misha Sawdagor is once again vying to be the president of the organisation. He claimed, "We've been by the side of the artists for the last two years. During the pandemic, we tried to be in touch with them. I believe the artists will choose us again."

Zayed Khan, the general secretary candidate from this panel had similar things to say. "I have bathed the bodies of the artists who died from coronavirus and also helped put their bodies down in their graves. I have been actively present to help them during their time of need and danger. Thus, I believe, the members will elect us this time."

Meanwhile, the Ilyas Kanchan and Nipun panel are very optimistic about their victory. 

FDC. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
FDC. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

President candidate Elias Kanchan said, "Artists need to be given work, rather than help. An artist or art cannot be saved just through aid. So before anything else, we need to create a work-friendly environment. We will ensure this if we are elected."

General Secretary candidate Nipun said, "This time the tide is with us. Artists no longer want to  be dictated. We are 100% optimistic about winning."

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Peerjaha Harun said, "On the one hand, the prevalence of coronavirus is increasing and on the other hand, various kinds of restrictions are coming. Between all this, it is difficult to conduct elections." 

Bangladesh Film Artists Association was formed in 1974. The founding president was Nayakraj Razzak and the general secretary was Ahmed Sharif.  

Ilias Kanchon and Nipun. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Ilias Kanchon and Nipun. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Elias Kanchan-Nipun's panel includes:

President: Elias Kanchan 

General Secretary: Nipun

Vice President: Riaz Ahmed and D.A Tayeb

Co-General Secretary: Simon Sadiq

Organizing Secretary: Shahnur

International Affairs Secretary: Nirab Hossain

Office and Publicity Secretary:  Arman 

Culture and Sports Editor: Mamnoon Hasan Emon

Treasurer: Azad Khan

Members: Amit Hasan, Ferdous, Shakil Khan, Nana Shah, Afzal Sharif, Sanko Panja, Jasmine, Keya, Pori Moni, Gangua, and Simanta.

Misha and Zayed. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Misha and Zayed. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Misha-Zayed's panel includes:

President: Misha Sawdagor

General Secretary: Zayed Khan

Vice President: Monwar Hossain Dipzal and Rubel

Assistant General Secretary: Subrata

Organizational Secretary: Alexander Bow 

International Affairs Secretary: Joy Chowdhury

Office and Publicity Secretary: JK Alamgir

Culture and Sports Secretary: Zakir Hossain

Treasurer: Farhad.

Members: Rosina, Anjana, Sucharita, Aruna Biswas, Mausumi, Asif Iqbal, Bapparaj, Aliraj, Nader Khan, and Hasan Jahangir.

Independent candidate as member of Executive Council: Don 

Nipun / Ilias Kanchan / Misha Sawdagar / Zayed Khan

