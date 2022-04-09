Ilias Kanchan’s new drama ‘Boiwala’ airing today

Veteran actor Ilias Kanchan returns to the small screen, as the titular character in the drama 'Boiwala,' broadcasting tonight at 9 PM on NTV.

Producer Raisul Tamal also directed the drama, written by Khairul Basar Nirjhar.

Other cast members include Jannatul Sumaiya Himi, Sujan Habib, Dawood Noor and more.

Ilias Kanchan said, "No one else writes such beautiful stories like this nowadays. After reading the plot of 'Boiwala', I felt like the character was extraordinary and it was a very lucrative role to play. It tells the story of a person who was denied an education but was genuinely interested in books. He can be seen walking from door to door with books. Some romantic moments will add another dimension to the story."

"There is a kind of instability in our society. The way to overcome that instability is to encourage young people to read books. The drama also shows how creative works can inculcate the quality of perseverance." said the director regarding the theme of the show.