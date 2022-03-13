Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber suffers blood clot to brain

Splash

13 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for brain blood clot and stroke-like symptoms. She has now returned home and is doing well

Justin and Hailey Beiber. Photo: Getty image via Billboard
Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently got hospitalised for a brief period after 'having stroke-like symptoms'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hailey shared a note revealing that it took place while she was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber. She said that she was treated for a blood clot that had caused a 'small lack of oxygen'.

Hailey called it one of the scariest moments of her life but added that currently she is doing well. 

Hailey Bieber wrote on Instagram, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

She added, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love (white heart emojis)." She added her name at the end of the note along with a two-heart emoji.

Snippet of Hailey Bieber’s Instagram story.
On Thursday, Justin had shared a post on Instagram featuring himself and Hailey. While Justin sported an all-black outfit, Hailey wore a long black coat over a blue outfit. Justin had captioned the post, "Can't keep this one down."

Hailey's hospitalisation came over a month after Justin tested positive for Covid-19. After that, his concert was also delayed by a few months. News agency PTI quoting a statement reported, "Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in the presence of their family and friends in 2019. The couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

 

