'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million

Cast members Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Daniella Pineda, director Colin Trevorrow and screenwriter Emily Carmichael pose for a picture while attending a premiere for the film &quot;Jurassic World: Dominion&quot; in Los Angeles, California, U.S., 6 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Cast members Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Daniella Pineda, director Colin Trevorrow and screenwriter Emily Carmichael pose for a picture while attending a premiere for the film "Jurassic World: Dominion" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., 6 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

"Jurassic World Dominion" stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million in its domestic box office debut.

Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal's dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the domestic box office. It's only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That's also thanks to the enduring popularity of "Top Gun: Maverick," which is still flying high in second place.

Even with the near-deafening roar of "Jurassic World," Tom Cruise's beloved blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" stayed strong, adding $50 million from 4,262 North American cinemas in its third weekend in theaters. That's a huge turnout for any film at this point in its theatrical run, but it's even more impressive to pull in those numbers at a time in which "Dominion" is also packing a major punch at the box office.

By comparison, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed $56 million in its third weekend, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" drummed up $32 million in its third weekend, and "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson collected $36 million in its third weekend. With $50 million between Friday and Sunday (a 44% decline from last weekend), "Top Gun: Maverick" has generated a staggering $393.3 million to date.
 

Jurassic World: Dominion / Top Gun: Maverick

