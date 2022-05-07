Johnny Depp to return to big screen with French film

Splash

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Johnny Depp to return to big screen with French film

Johnny Depp’s French-language film "Jeanne Du Barry" will be launched for pre-sales at this month’s Cannes market

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 10:03 pm
Johnny Deep. Photo: EPA via Irish Times
Johnny Deep. Photo: EPA via Irish Times

Amid the high-profile publicised trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Deppand his ex-wife Amber Heard, Deppis set to return to the big screen with the French film "Jeanne Du Barry."

The film will be launched for pre-sales at this month's Cannes market, reports the Deadline. 

The actor will be seen as King Louis XV, alias Louis the Beloved, in the French-language movie helmed by French director Maïwenn. 

The filming of the project will start this summer in France, across Parisian landmarks, including the Versailles Palace.

"Jeanne Du Barry" would mark Johnny Depp's first feature since 2020's Minamata, reports Vanity Fair.

Deppinsists Hollywood has started boycotting him since his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. 

Depphad to resign from the Fantastic Beats franchise upon a request from Warner Bros after losing a libel battle with The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife-beater."

Johnny Deppsaid he has "lost everything" due to the allegations made by Amber Heard. 

"When the accusations were made, they circled the world, saying I was a threat to hitting women - suddenly at 50, it's over," said the Pirates of the Caribbean famed actor.  

Meanwhile, as Johnny Deppand Amber Heard's trial began on April 2022, there has been renewed interest in a Change.org petition calling for Warner Bros and DC Entertainment to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. The petition has received over 3 million signatures. 

Johnny Deep / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

7h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

10h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

11h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

16m | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

21m | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

31m | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

46m | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years