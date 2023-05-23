Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes

Splash

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:21 am

Related News

Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary premieres at Cannes

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:21 am
Jennifer Lawrence in Cannes in Fest 2023. Photo: Collected
Jennifer Lawrence in Cannes in Fest 2023. Photo: Collected

While the world watched Kabul fall and the Taliban surge back to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops, actor Jennifer Lawrence and producer Justine Ciarrocchi were asking themselves what they could do to support women's rights.

"Jen's first response was to find an Afghan filmmaker and give them a platform," Ciarrocchi told The Hollywood Reporter. They eventually found director Sahra Mani, whose 2019 documentary 'A Thousand Girls Like Me' looked at a sexually abused woman's quest for justice.

On Sunday, 'Bread and Roses', Mani's documentary about the daily lives of three women after the Taliban's resurgence, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in a special screening.

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Collected
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Collected

"This film has a message from women in Afghanistan, a soft message; please be their voice who are voiceless under Taliban dictatorship," said Mani at the premiere.

"Now that women can no longer leave the house without the veil, I thought we should tell their stories," she said. 

The safety of the camera crews and the people filmed was of top priority, said Mani, who currently lives in France.

"The way in which their lives have changed under the Taliban is an everyday reality for us, it's life under a dictatorship, a cruel reality we cannot ignore."

 

Jennifer Lawrence / Jennifer Lawrence-produced Afghan documentary / Cannes 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

4h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

2h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

4h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

2h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

22h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

23h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss