Jaya Ahsan receives best actress award for ‘Binisutoy’ in Kolkata

Jaya Ahsan receives Best actress award for Binisutoy. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan receives Best actress award for Binisutoy. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Jaya Ahsan's well-known popularity in West Bengal recently brought her another achievement of receiving the best actress award for the film 'Binisutoy'.

The actor announced the news on her verified Facebook page on Monday.

The award ceremony titled 'Cinemar Somabarton' arranged by West Bengal Film Journalist Association (WBFJA) was held last Friday at Kolkata.

Jaya Ahsan at the award function. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan at the award function. Photo: Collected

Jaya Ahsan shared some photos of the ceremony and said, "Honored and overwhelmed to receive the Best Actress award at prestigious#WBFJA Cinemar Somabarton for #Binisutoy".

"Sincere thanks to the Jury for honoring me with this prestigious award and thanks to Atanu da and the whole team of Binisutoy for trusting me and my audience for all the love" she added.

Jaya Ahsan starred opposite actor Ritwick Chakraborty in the film Binisutoy directed by Atanu Ghosh.  Chandrayee Ghosh, Samontak Dyuti Maitra were also casted in the film.

