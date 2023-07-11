Jaya Ahsan's film 'Ardhangini' remains sold out for six Sundays in Kolkata

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 02:03 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan's latest film "Ardhangini" has been attracting crowds in Kolkata with sold-out shows every Sunday for six consecutive weeks.

Jaya took to her Facebook account and said, "On consecutive Sundays, Ardhangini runs houseful for six weeks straight! Inspired by the enthusiasm of the audience, we are also overwhelmed."

Earlier, the movie collected Tk2 crores in just 10 days of release. 

"Ardhangini" was released on 2 June in India. On 11 June, halls across Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune went nearly housefull.

The plot of "Ardhangini" is about two women's personal struggles.

