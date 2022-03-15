Jane Campion apologises to Venus and Serana Williams for ‘thoughtless’ remark

15 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 05:42 pm

Venus Williams and Jane Campion embraced at a Critics Choice Awards after party. Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Director Jane Campion has apologised to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams for a comment she made about the William sisters during accepting Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Campion became the third woman to ever win the top Directors Guild of America prize, after Kathryn Bigelow for 2008's "The Hurt Locker," and Chloe Zhao last year for "Nomadland."

During her speech, the director of "Power of the Dog" said, "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."

Jane Campion's comment was perceived as inaccurate as the William sisters have faced off men on tennis courts.

Jane received criticism on social media for her remark. Some viewed her comments as devaluing the stellar accomplishments of two Black women.

Jane Campion addressed her own comment as "thoughtless" and apologised to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams on Monday in a statement through her representative.

"I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes," Campion said in the statement.

"The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimise remarkable women," she added.

During the award ceremony on Sunday, Jane started her speech with a positive note addressing remarkable achievements of women including William sisters but ended it with a controversial note. "What an honour to be in the room with you," Jane said addressing the tennis stars.

William sisters attended Critics Choice Award to support film "King Richard".

"King Richard" centers on the life of Richard Williams, the father of two gifted tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

