James Wan hints next film in The Conjuring franchise could be last

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 10:21 am

James Wan. Photo: James Wan
James Wan. Photo: James Wan

Fans of The Conjuring films were excited when it was announced last year that a fourth film is in the works. Johnson-McGoldrick, who previously wrote the script for both 'The Conjuring 2' and 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' would return for the script of the fourth one as well. Now, director James Wan has revealed in a recent interview that the fourth film in The Conjuring series with Ed and Lorraine Warren might possibly be the last one.

Although stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are confirmed to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the producers have revealed little else about the movie currently in development. Now director James Wan, who is currently promoting his horror movie M3GAN, threw some light upon what is in store for fans of The Conjuring franchise. 

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling," he said in an interview with Collider.

When further pressed if that means that the fourth film would indeed mark the conclusion to the franchise that has earned over $2 billion at the global box office, James added, "We never know. You never know. We'll see." 

No other details about the cast of the film have been revealed yet. Director Michael Chaves who helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently completing the much-awaited prequel to the franchise with The Nun 2. This marks the second Nun film which will follow Taissa Farmiga returning to play Sister Irene. Earlier director James Wan had also teased that there could be a possibility where both Farmiga sisters' (Vera and Taissa Farmiga) characters meet in the same universe. The Nun 2 is set for release on 8 September 2023.

James Wan / The Conjuring franchise

